Madzibaba VeShanduko’s Home Burnt Down

Spread the love

The activist Madzibaba veShanduko’s home has been burnt down.



Multiple sources confirmed to ZimEye, Godfrey Karembera’s home was burnt down. “Although they were children inside the kids managed to escape unhurt,” a source said.



Further details were not available at the time of writing on this developing story . Refresh this page for more updates.

Remembering Madzibaba Veshanduku, whose homestead has been burnt to ashes in Guruve pic.twitter.com/W7h0tDgMAg — Citizens Voice Network (@ZwVoice) April 22, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...