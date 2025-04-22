Madzibaba VeShanduko’s Son Critically Injured In Petrol Bomb Attack

Spread the love

By James Gwati –The son of opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba veShanduko, was critically injured early Tuesday morning after unknown assailants petrol-bombed their home in a suspected politically motivated attack.

Multiple sources confirmed to ZimEye that Karembera’s residence was set ablaze by individuals believed to be linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa loyalists, amid fears he would mobilize support for a nationwide shutdown protest announced by war veteran and political Cde Blessed Geza.

The attack, which left Karembera’s son fighting for his life, has sparked outrage among opposition supporters and human rights groups.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, reducing much of the house to ashes.

The identity of the attackers remains unknown, but opposition insiders suspect it was a preemptive strike to deter Karembera from participating in or rallying support for the protest action.

Cde Geza, a former liberation war fighter turned vocal government critic, had at the weekend called for a two-day national shutdown starting Tuesday, urging citizens to stay at home as a form of civil disobedience meant to pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

The call appears to have gained significant traction.

In Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and other major towns, streets were noticeably deserted on Tuesday morning.

Many shops remained closed, with some businesses citing fear of violence or arrests as the reason for suspending operations.

Informal traders, public transport operators, and even some government workers stayed away from their usual routines, signalling what appears to be growing public discontent.

Observers noted that the shutdown was one of the most effective civil protest actions in recent years, despite state intimidation.

According to reports, plainclothes intelligence officers and riot police were deployed across urban centers to monitor and intimidate suspected protest organizers.

This week’s action builds on a string of recent online and offline mobilization efforts that have highlighted the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe, including worsening economic conditions, rampant corruption, and human rights abuses under Mnangagwa’s administration.

Cde Geza’s emergence as a protest figure has reinvigorated opposition ranks, especially among disillusioned citizens and members of the security sector.

His appeal to both civilians and former military colleagues has rattled the state, which has responded with threats, arrests, and surveillance.

Madzibaba veShanduko, a longtime ally of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and a symbol of peaceful resistance, has faced repeated harassment by the police and state security agents in recent years.

This latest attack, however, marks a new and dangerous escalation in targeted violence against political dissenters.

Human rights groups are now calling for an independent investigation into the petrol bombing and the broader clampdown on peaceful protest.

They warn that such repression could push the country into deeper instability if the government continues to ignore calls for reform and accountability.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...