Mambo Dhuterere Abandons Wife, Four Children

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter- Swaggish gospel musician Darlington “Mambo Dhuterere” Mutseta has reportedly abandoned his pregnant wife, Dorcas Vambe—popularly known as Mai Dhuterere—and their four children.

The gospel star, who performed in the United Kingdom over the Easter holidays and is currently attending the SAMA Festival, is said to have moved out of the family’s rented apartment in Harare.

According to sources, the couple has been living apart for some time.

When contacted for comment, Mambo Dhuterere declined to address the allegations. “Don’t mind them,” was all he said before asking H-Metro to disregard the matter.

The last time he publicly acknowledged his wife was in November last year, when he posted a birthday message on social media referring to her as “Queen.”

However, behind the scenes, Mai Dhuterere is reportedly battling depression as she struggles to raise their children alone,while also preparing to give birth.

The situation has become increasingly dire, with the family yet to develop their residential stand and facing mounting financial pressure.

Speaking in a low and emotionally strained tone, Mai Dhuterere confirmed the separation.

“I’ve been keeping this to myself because of my condition. I don’t want to be depressed and risk losing our unborn child. It’s true—he moved out. But I’m too weak to fight back. Our kids desperately need him, and I’m praying he comes back to his senses,” she said.

Media-shy and private, she said she has endured years of emotional pain in silence, holding on to hope that things would change.

“There are only a few people who know about what I’ve been going through. I didn’t want to expose our problems, but I’ve reached a breaking point. I still love him as the father of my children, but the abuse has become unbearable,” she added, before excusing herself due to travel plans.

A source close to the family revealed that the marital issues have been simmering for years, but Mai Dhuterere remained hopeful for reconciliation.

“It’s not looking good for the couple. Mambo Dhuterere left their eight-month-pregnant wife with four children, and he’s been unreachable since,” said the source.

The source further claimed that the trouble began when Mambo Dhuterere found out his wife was expecting again.

“Our biggest concern now is the children. She’s close to delivery and emotionally drained,” they added.

According to the insider, Dhuterere took his travel documents and clothes and left for an undisclosed location.

“He presents himself as a kind man in public, but behind closed doors, he’s blamed his wife for misfortunes—including accusing her of being the reason he failed to get a car from Sir Wicknell Chivayo. His withdrawal is hurting their eldest child the most, who was adopted into the family when the couple first got together.”

The relationship reportedly deteriorated further after Mai Dhuterere was arrested and charged with fraud in December last year.

The 36-year-old was accused of conspiring with her brother to defraud a complainant of US$16,000 in a botched vehicle import deal involving a Toyota Hilux from Botswana.

“That court case was the final nail in their marriage,” the source said.

To add to her woes, Mai Dhuterere recently became a victim of burglary. Thieves broke into the family’s rented home and stole her laptop and cellphone. Her passport, fortunately, was recovered after being dumped in the garden.

“She’s been living in fear since the break-in,” the source said. “There’s still a broken window at the house.”

In a bid to support herself and her children, she has now ventured into selling detergents.

Back in 2023, Mambo Dhuterere publicly admitted to struggling with depression amid cheating allegations that forced his wife to temporarily relocate to Botswana.

He posted on Facebook, saying:

“Have been turning down bookings and invitations—some have been disappointed in me… forgive me. Am down mentally, emotionally, spiritually depressed… Just need a little while to pick myself up. I WILL BE BACK. In God we trust…”

-H-Metro

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...