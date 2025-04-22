Mugabe Terror Campaign Manager, General Rungani Dies

By Political Reporter- One of the late President Robert Mugabe’s key lieutenants in election violence campaigns, Retired Brigadier General Victor Rungani, has died.

Rungani, who hailed from Bikita in Masvingo province, was part of the Joint Operations Command (JOC)—the shadowy military cabal that orchestrated ZANU PF’s blood-stained electoral victories during Mugabe’s rule.

His death was announced on social media by the Children of War Veterans Association (COZWVA), where his son, Hardlife Rungani, remains an active member.

During the contested 2008 June Presidential run-off elections, Rungani was named by a local online news network (ZimOnline) as playing a central role in coordinating violence in Mashonaland East, contributing to the brutal suppression of the opposition MDC.

His assignment was part of a wider military strategy deployed across the country.

He operated alongside a cast of senior military commanders who turned Zimbabwe’s rural landscape into a theatre of terror.

These included Major General Engelbert Rugeje in Masvingo, Brigadier General David Sigauke in Mashonaland West, Brigadier General Douglas Nyikayaramba in Manicaland, Air Vice Marshal Abu Basutu in Matabeleland South, Air Vice Marshal Henry Muchena who led operations from Harare, Brigadier General Sibusiso Moyo in the Midlands, Brigadier General Sibangumuzi Khumalo in Matabeleland North, Brigadier General Etherton Shungu in Mashonaland Central, Colonel Chris Sibanda in Bulawayo, and Air Commodore Mike Tichafa Karakadzai who coordinated efforts in Harare.

All these commanders worked in lockstep with Rungani under the direct supervision of the military junta that seized political control through violence, forcing opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to withdraw from the 2008 presidential run-off.

With backing from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and more than 80,000 youth militia, their campaign of fear was marked by beatings, rapes, abductions, and nightly “pungwes” designed to terrorise villagers into submission.

Rungani’s death may close one chapter, but it reopens the unfinished reckoning with the atrocities he helped carry out.

His name, like those of his fellow commanders, remains etched in the memory of a nation still haunted by the horrors committed in the name of patriotism.

