Blessed Geza Implicates Mnangagwa In Looting Spree

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

War veteran Blessed Geza has implicated Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa in the rampant looting of resources in the country.

Geza in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, described Mr Mnangagwa as a failed leader.

He challenged the Zanu PF leader to step down with immediate effect.

” You can all see how Mnangagwa and Zvigananda have destroyed our economy. Mnangagwa and Wicknell Chivayo stole your money through the Gwanda Solar project and the dubious ZEC deal,” said Geza.

Also watch video below:

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...