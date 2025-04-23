Chiwenga Premiers ZITF Business Conference

By Business Reporter- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is presiding over the prestigious International Business Conference (IBC) at the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The IBC — a flagship economic gathering that brings together top-tier thought leaders, industrial captains, policy experts, and government leaders — has become a strategic platform for charting Zimbabwe’s economic resurgence.

This year, it unfolds under the theme “Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe’s Economic Resurgence”.

Vice President Chiwenga will take centre stage, leading critical discussions on industrial revival, trade integration, technological innovation, and global financing.

His leadership at this high-level forum comes at a time when Zimbabwe is seeking renewed direction.

The event also spotlighted Bulawayo — the City of Kings and Queens — reaffirming its historical role as Zimbabwe’sindustrial capital.

Welcoming delegates, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube applauded the Vice President’spresence, underscoring how ZITF had become a beacon of economic hope for the city and the nation.

“This conference symbolises our collective push to transform Zimbabwe into an industrial powerhouse,” said Ncube.“The Vice President’s presence underlines government’s serious commitment to positioning Bulawayo at the centre of Zimbabwe’s reindustrialisation.”

The IBC is unfolding alongside groundbreaking announcements that signal a new era for ZITF.

ZITF Company Chairman Mr. Busisa Moyo revealed that a private sector partner has pledged US$12 million towards the development of a modern shopping centre as part of the fairground’s transformation into the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES).

The ambitious “Visionary Masterplan” also includes a 5,000-seater conference centre and two luxury hotels — tangible proof of Zimbabwe’s forward momentum under astute national leadership.

Addressing an elite audience of business leaders and international delegates, Moyo praised the ZITF as a “transformative moment” in Zimbabwe’s march toward economic empowerment, noting that industrialisation remains the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s future.

“Industrialisation is the bedrock of sustainable economic growth,” said Moyo. “Vice President Chiwenga has shown us that economic resilience requires a bold, coordinated strategy — and this conference reflects that leadership.”

Chiwenga’s increasing visibility on critical national platforms is widely seen as a sign of his consolidation of both power and popularity.

His command of economic dialogue, coupled with a growing presence at key forums, signals a shift in the national political landscape — one that places him closer to the centre of influence.

Under his watch, the IBC has matured into Zimbabwe’s most influential economic think tank — an incubator for ideas that will shape the country’s industrial transformation.

From infrastructure to investment, innovation to integration, Chiwenga is fast becoming the face of Zimbabwe’seconomic reboot.

Presenting data at the IBC, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) CEO Ms. Sekai Kuvarika underscored the urgent need to reinvigorate the country’s manufacturing base.

With over 4,500 active firms, most of them small to medium enterprises, the sector presents enormous potential.

Kuvarika called for visionary, sustained interventions — echoing Chiwenga’s own emphasis on strategic execution and reform.

“Obstacles are not the problem. What matters is how consistently and effectively a country addresses them,” she said.“This conference, under the Vice President’s guidance, offers a credible path forward.”

Zimbabwe’s industrial ranking — 32nd on the African Development Bank’s 2022 index — leaves room for significant improvement.

