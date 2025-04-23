Kombi Driver Abducted by Men In Toyota Fortuner in Dzivarasekwa Extension

Harare – April 23, 2025 | ZimEye News Desk

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A kombi driver has been abducted by a group of unidentified men in Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, in a dramatic escalation of violent incidents that rocked the area earlier this morning.

The abduction occurred at Transerv, a local service centre, just hours after a violent assault spree by five unidentified men driving two white Toyota GD6 Fortuners, without number plates. Witnesses told ZimEye that the gang, dressed in civilian clothing, descended into the suburb around 10AM and began indiscriminately beating residents with baton sticks.

At least 16 people were assaulted, accused by the attackers of burning tyres on Chesa Road in Dzivarasekwa Extension. However, residents say they have no knowledge of who was behind the tyre-burning.

“We do not know who burnt the tyres. We arrived at the spot and found the six tyres already burning on the road,” said one witness.

The violence continued for over 15 minutes, forcing local shops to shut down. A tyre repairman known only as Shamhamha was among those severely injured. He was reportedly struck with a shovel and later admitted to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where his condition remains unknown. Efforts to get official comment from hospital authorities were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

In a disturbing turn, the same group is believed to have later abducted a kombi driver from Transerv. The motive behind the kidnapping is unclear, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The assailants, still unidentified, effectively shut down the entire area during the assault. Tensions remain high in Dzivarasekwa Extension as residents fear further violence.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

