Popular Midlands Zanu PF Mbinga Dies

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Popular Zanu PF Midlands capital Mbinga Lazarus T. Chikadaya has died.

Chikadaya, who is known for supporting President Mnangagwa in Gweru, died early this morning in Harare.

He is widely known as the founder and managing director of Drawlink Civil Engineering and was hailed by the ZANU PF-controlled state media as a towering figure in the Midlands’ economic landscape.

Details surrounding the cause of his death are still emerging, but sources confirm he passed away peacefully in the capital.

Tributes have already begun to pour in on social media, with many describing him as a visionary leader, a generous “mbinga,” and a passionate patriot who always wore his heart—and often his scarf—for Zimbabwe.

Central Radio 95.8, which broke the news on their social media platforms, described him as “a trailblazer whose legacy in civil engineering will not be forgotten.”

Chikadaya’s larger-than-life presence, community contributions, and unmistakable laugh will be deeply missed. Plans for his funeral and memorial are expected to be announced soon.

More details to follow as this story develops.

