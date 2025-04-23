President Mnangagwa Sends CIO Staff To Go Remind The Late Robert Mugabe To Attend His Meeting

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Yesterday President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent a security detail to remind the late President Robert Mugabe to attend a meeting with him.



Mugabe died 6 years ago. Coincidentally, 6 years is also the period in which Mnangagwa in a recent speech says he has allowed state procurement thugs to thrive.



The incident happened the same day anti corruption activist Blessed Geza announced further allegations that Mnangagwa is suffering from acute dementia.



The President sent someone from the B1 branch of the CIO, “go to President Mugabe and call him, I can’t hold the meeting without him,” sources told ZimEye.



Further details were not available.



The President’s office had not passed comment over the matter at the time of writing.



The development comes at a time when the president is accused of having lost his capacities to a health challenge.



Geza says the country is now being run by his wife and businessman Kuda Tagwirei. – ZimEye



