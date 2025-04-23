Samaita Sets Momentum In Premier League

Sports Correspondent

Lloyd Mutasa’s masterful tactics have been instrumental in MWOS’ impressive start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season. The seasoned coach’s ability to motivate his team and stick to his game plan has paid dividends, with his side conceding only once in 630 minutes of football.

MWOS goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has been instrumental in the team’s success, boasting five clean sheets in the campaign. The Punters have developed a reputation for grinding out results, with four of their five wins coming via 1-0 scorelines.

Mutasa’s impressive start to the season stands in stark contrast to his namesakes, Chigowe and Chitembwe. Chitembwe’s CAPS United has struggled, losing four games in a row, including a shocking defeat to Bikita Minerals. The Green Machine’s poor form has put Chitembwe’s future in doubt.

Meanwhile, MWOS continues to thrive under Mutasa’s guidance, with their next match sure to be a closely watched encounter.

