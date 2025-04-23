Stop Intimidating Citizens, Geza Tells Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

War veteran and outspoken political activist Blessed Geza has publicly called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop what he described as acts of intimidation against business owners ahead of a planned national shutdown.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Geza accused the President’s allies of coercing shop owners into staying open in an effort to undermine the shutdown protest scheduled for April 22 and 23, which Geza had organized to demand Mnangagwa’s resignation.

“We have received reports of intimidation of shop owners by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s men,” said Geza. “Don’t be afraid, nobody will seize your business.”

Geza urged Zimbabweans to remain united and not bow to fear. “Let us unite as a nation, we all want freedom,” he added, emphasizing that the protest action was aimed at restoring democratic rights and holding leaders accountable.

The national shutdown, according to Geza, is intended to send a strong message to the ruling government, expressing widespread frustration with economic hardships and governance issues under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

