Thousands Bitten By Snakes In One Week

Spread the love

By Health Reporter- The Ministry of Health has revealed that 2,190 people were bitten by snakes in March, according to its latest weekly disease surveillance report, which also covered cases of anthrax and dog bites across the country.

“The cumulative number of snake bite cases is 2,193, with nine deaths reported overall,” the Ministry stated. “Snake bites remain a public health concern, with 167 cases reported this week. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded.”

In the same reporting week, two anthrax cases were confirmed in Gokwe North and Gokwe South, bringing the year-to-date total to 49, with no fatalities so far.

Meanwhile, dog bites remain the most reported animal-related health issue, with 646 cases recorded this week alone.

Breakdown of the cases:

140 bitten by vaccinated dogs

136 bitten by unvaccinated dogs

370 bitten by dogs with unknown vaccination status

The Midlands Province recorded the highest number of cases at 102, followed by Mashonaland Central with 86.

The cumulative number of dog bite cases has now reached 9,218, with no deaths reported.

Authorities continue to urge the public to seek immediate medical attention after animal bites and to ensure proper vaccination of domestic pets.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...