Week 2 Action Heats Up in Harare Province Elite Junior Football Development League

Sports Correspondent

HARARE – Week 2 of the Harare Elite Junior Football Development League (HPJFDL) sees a thrilling lineup of matches across the capital, as young footballers take to the field in a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and youth empowerment.

From Mbare to Borrowdale, the city will be alive with the sound of cheering crowds and the unmistakable rhythm of grassroots football. The league, which brings together junior teams from across Harare, continues to grow in popularity as it unearths some of Zimbabwe’s brightest future stars.

“It’s still sports development, though it’s soccer,” said organizing secretary Reuben Dauti. “We are covering the whole capital city — talent, entertainment, and development for our youth in Zimbabwe.”

The HPJFDL, now gaining recognition as a cornerstone of youth sports in the city, aims to bridge the gap between community football and professional development. Coaches, parents, and scouts all showed up in numbers, with some matches drawing impressive crowds for the junior level.

With more fixtures lined up, the HPJFDL promises to keep nurturing young footballers while uniting communities around the beautiful game. Organizers say they are committed to expanding the reach of the league and ensuring every child in Harare has access to football opportunities.

“This is just the beginning,” Dauti added. “The vision is big. We’re not just building players, we’re building future leaders.”

