Arsenal Draw Delays Liverpool Title Celebrations

by Isheanesu Mutyambizi | In a game with a lot at stake for cup rivals Arsenal and league leaders Liverpool. Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in a game that looked like a title decider for the 2025 season Premier League title.

Arsenal needed to win to ensure that their title hopes remained alive, and Crystal Palace, who are having a terrific season, were looking for a bit of a breather after having won one game in their last five.

The host had a decent first half, in which they converted a free kick into a goal thanks to Jakub Kiwior, who scored his first goal of the season for the Gunners within three minutes of the game. Despite being a goal down, the visitors were not deterred as they also proved to be a respectable opponent in the first half, missing a couple of chances until Eberechi Eze equalised in the twenty-seventh minute, thanks to a corner set piece.

As half time was looming closer, Leandro Trossard then gave Arsenal the lead thanks to some individual brilliance by the forward making the scores 2-1 into the half. In the second half, Gabriel Martinelli had a goal cancelled by VAR for have been out of play which gave Crystal Place a bit of hope in the game.

In the second half, Crystal Palace had chances to take the lead, but Goalkeeper David Raya produced some brilliant saves to preserve Arsenal’s lead. Eddie Nketiah was then subbed off for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who then scored a sublime goal to bring The Eagles back into the game due to a defensive error by William Saliba.

After 8 minutes of injury time, the referee blew his whistle, and the game finished with a draw between the two sides. This meant that Liverpool’s hopes of Crystal Palace giving them an early present before their next game this coming weekend, Liverpool fans will have to wait a bit longer until they pop the confetti to celebrate their 20th title.

However, Liverpool will need just a point or a win from their next game with Tottenham Hotspur, who will be visiting the Merseyside team on Sunday, and as the story goes, it is not over until the last game of the season in May, because the Premier League is always full of surprises.

