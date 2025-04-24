Botswana President Lays Into Mnangagwa, Labels Him A Failure

Spread the love

Botswana President Duma Boko has laid into African leaders like Emmerson Mnangagwa who wants to extend their terms of office beyond the constitutional two terms labelling them as failures.

Mnangagwa who came to power through a military assisted transition has been indicating left while turning right when it comes to leaving power in 2028.

While he has made public pronouncements that he will not go beyond 2028, his hangers on and runners have been singing a different song, pushing him to go to 2030 and beyond.

Boko has a message for those like Mnangagwa saying do not understand the job.

“I will say to you today that any president of any country who wants to be president for more than ten years, anybody who has that ambition is instantly a failure. You can’t want to do this job for more than ten years. You can’t. If you are serious about it. If you take the job seriously, you can’t do it for more than ten years. You can’t. And anybody who sticks with presidency for more than ten years, that’s a sure-fire indication that he has failed, and he has no intention. He doesn’t understand the job.” – Duma Boko, President of Botswana since 1 November 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...