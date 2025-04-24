Chiwenga To Be Killed By End Of May?

The Mnangagwa Dynasty: Auxillia Rules While Zimbabwe Burns

By Mandla Dhlamini | Political Analyst

Mnangagwa’s Illness: A Convenient Curtain

Credible sources and public whispers alike point to one thing: President Emmerson Mnangagwa is no longer mentally fit to lead. Dementia has swallowed him, and behind that vacant throne now stands a shadow ruler—Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Like a sequel to the Grace Mugabe horror show, Zimbabwe finds itself under the grip of another First Lady drunk on power. But make no mistake—Auxillia is no Grace. She is more cunning, more brutal, and more dangerous.

The Rise of Queen Auxilia

Her rise was no coincidence. Her husband, then Vice President, cleared her path to Parliament in 2015 by handing her the Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency—a seat literally manufactured after he lost to the opposition in Gweru. Mugabe, ever the opportunist, carved out this safe seat to keep Emmerson politically alive.

When Mnangagwa became president, he passed the torch to his wife. But she didn’t just carry it—she set the country on fire with it.

The Velvet Glove, the Iron Fist

Auxillia plays the part of the mother of the nation—humble, soft-spoken, wrapped in lace and church garb. But behind closed doors, she’s a monster. State security agents whisper of her cruelty. Journalists speak of her rage when she doesn’t dominate the front pages.

The government spends $2 million a month just to maintain her press coverage and domestic travel. She reportedly gobbles up over $100 million a year from state coffers just to satisfy her publicity addiction. She has turned national media into her personal PR firm and lashes out if she’s left off the front page.

The Corrupt Queen of Everything

Auxilia has declared herself the ambassador of every profitable government department. Her fingerprints are on every state tender. She hides behind proxies but owns a stake in almost every public enterprise.

Her takeover of NatPharm triggered a national drug shortage. Zimbabweans die begging for painkillers. Women are sliced open in C-sections without anesthetic. A singer recently died in hospital, pleading for basic meds. Yet she continues to line her pockets and strut in public like a savior.

The Draxgate Disaster and the Covid Loot

Remember the Draxgate scandal? Millions looted. Nothing delivered. Auxilia and her sons walked away richer than ever. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her cabal exploited national tragedy to siphon even more millions under the guise of health procurement.

The “Terrible Twins” and a Dynasty of Greed

Her sons—dubbed the “terrible twins”—are not just spoiled brats. They are her front-line looters, deployed to choke every vein of national wealth. Together, they’ve bled Zimbabwe dry.

She set up women’s banks across districts, claiming to empower the poor. In reality, it was a massive laundering scheme. The money meant for women’s empowerment found its way into her empire.

Sanctions, Smuggling, and Gold Mafias

In 2024, the United States slapped sanctions on Auxilia, her husband, and their cronies for human rights abuses and gold smuggling. Auxillia is the mafia queenpin—demanding 30% of every ounce of gold mined in the country. She’s tied to known thugs like Owen “Mudha” Ncube, Wicknell Chivayo, Eubert Angel, and Henrietta Rushwaya.

Her Chinese business partners are only too happy to help her smuggle Zimbabwe’s future away—one gold brick at a time.

The Shadow Government: Run from the Farm

Zimbabwe is now on autopilot. The real government meets not in cabinet but at a private farm, every Sunday. They call it the Farm Cabinet, and Auxilia chairs it.

Her inner circle of loyalists includes:

July Moyo – the strategist

Owen Mudha Ncube – the enforcer

Ziyambi Ziyambi – the fixer

Jenfan Muswere – the mouthpiece

Kazembe Kazembe – the executioner

Auxilia decides who gets hired, who gets fired, and who gets buried.

2030 or Bust: Eliminate All Threats

She is not just protecting her power—she’s securing her dynasty. Her goal: keep her husband in office until 2030 and beyond.

To do so, she has ordered the elimination of generals seen as obstacles. She’s teamed up with Virginia Mabhiza, Fortune Chasi, and Ziyambi Ziyambi to rape the Constitution and legitimize a mentally unfit president.

Even Vice President Chiwenga is reportedly marked for death before the end of May. Auxillia frantically tried to force his ex wife, Marry to smear him. The military is divided. Parliament is bribed. No help is coming.

The Dynasty Is Here

The dynasty is no longer a theory—it’s unfolding before our eyes. Auxillia is not a First Lady. She is the ruler. She is the mafia boss. She is the monarch. And her grip on Zimbabwe is tightening.

Grace Mugabe, for all her faults, didn’t pretend. Auxilia does. And that makes her more dangerous.

Cry, The Beloved Country

Zimbabwe is not being governed. It is being looted, humiliated, and held hostage by a woman hiding behind her husband’s broken mind. A woman with no official title but absolute power.

The generals are marked. The opposition is bought. The Constitution is torn.

Cry, the beloved country.

