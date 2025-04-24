George Charamba Threatens Journalists Over Circulating Geza Messages

By A Correspondent

Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications, George Charamba, has issued a stern warning to journalists and media outlets in Zimbabwe, cautioning them against sharing or publishing video messages from political activist Blessed Geza.

In a strongly worded statement posted online, Charamba accused journalists who circulate Geza’s content of supporting insurgent activities. “YOU HAVE TO BE COMPLETELY UNTRAINED OR PART OF INSURGENCY TO PUBLISH A MESSAGE LIKE THIS IN THE NAME OF JOURNALISM. WE TAKE LONG TO REACT BUT WHEN WE DO, TIME DIES FOR YOU!!!!” he said.

The warning comes in response to Geza’s latest message, released on Tuesday night via social media, in which he criticized Zimbabweans for not heeding his call for a national shutdown. The action was intended to put pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

Charamba’s remarks signal a heightened crackdown on what the government considers subversive communication, as tensions continue to simmer between the state and opposition voices.

