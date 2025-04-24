Jamie Vardy Leaves Leicester City

Sports Correspondent

In a poignant moment for the Foxes, Jamie Vardy has announced that he will be departing Leicester City at the end of the current season.

The 38-year-old striker’s decision marks the end of an era, with the legendary player having spent 13 incredible years with the club.

Vardy’s departure will undoubtedly leave a void in the Leicester City squad, but his legacy will live on.

Throughout his tenure, Vardy has been an integral part of the team’s success, showcasing his remarkable skill and dedication on the pitch. As he prepares to hang up his boots, fans and teammates alike will surely cherish the memories he’s created at the club.

