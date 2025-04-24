Lazy Government Bureaucrats Sit On Masvingo Solar Project

By A Correspondent

A proposed 50MW solar plant in Mashava, Masvingo, is facing significant delays due to the inaction of government bureaucrats.

Despite the project’s potential to alleviate chronic power shortages, officials seem reluctant to expedite the process.

Edmore Pazvakavambwa, Permanent Secretary in the Minister of State’s office, acknowledged the project’s importance but failed to provide a timeline for its completion.

“We have an investor who is keen to generate electricity, specifically solar, in the Mashava area,” Pazvakavambwa said, “but we need to ensure that all necessary procedures are followed.”

The project’s cost, estimated to be between $40 million and $50 million, could bring much-needed relief to Masvingo’s energy sector.

However, residents continue to suffer from prolonged load shedding due to the government’s slow pace.

“We are the benefiting Province,” Pazvakavambwa admitted, “but we need to move swiftly to bring this project to fruition.”

The lack of urgency from government officials has raised concerns about the project’s future and the impact on the local community.

