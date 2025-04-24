Three Die In Mutare Horror Crash

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Three people have died, and 11 were seriously injured after a Kombi they were travelling in overturned along the Mutare-Masvingo road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the accident which occurred at the 167-kilometre peg on Monday, 22 April 2025, at approximately 4:30 PM.

According to the police, a Toyota Hiace kombi with fourteen people on board veered off the road to the right, overturned, and landed on its left side.

The cause of the accident has not yet been officially determined, but it appears the driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.

The bodies of the three people who died were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations. The eleven injured passengers are being treated at the same hospital.

