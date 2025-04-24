Tsikidzi Outbreak Haunts Harare

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A growing bed bug invasion that began in the densely populated flats of Mbare is now creeping into neighborhoods across Harare, triggering panic among residents and leaving households desperate for solutions.

Reports from affected communities suggest that the pest problem, commonly referred to as tsikidzi, has extended its reach to suburbs like Kuwadzana, Budiriro, and Mabvuku. Frustrated residents are pointing fingers at the frequent travel and family visits between Mbare and other suburbs as a likely cause of the spread.

“I am convinced that the bugs came from my cousins who visited us from Mbare flats,” one resident told NewsDay. “They slept over at our place and soon after, we started noticing the bugs in our home. It has been a nightmare ever since. My children are scratching themselves all night and I am at a loss as to what to do.”

Efforts to curb the outbreak have so far fallen short. The resident added, “We have tried everything from washing our bedding to using insecticides, but nothing seems to work. It’s like these bugs are everywhere.”

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the city’s efforts to control the infestation but said the council has not received any formal complaints from the newly affected suburbs.

“In suburbs with detached houses, the tsikidzi do not spread. They will just affect that single house,” Mafume said. “But for suburbs like Mbare, where there are flats, they spread faster. If people iron their clothes, they will be okay.”

Mafume noted that the city is conducting fumigation rounds and intends to step up efforts where necessary. “We have not yet received any official report. It is just that we are fumigating. We will continue to make sure that we minimise the spread,” he said.

He also explained that some households in Mbare missed the initial fumigation because residents were not present at the time. “We are doing the first round of fumigation. Once we finish it, after 10 days, we will do another round to make sure that we continue to minimise the spread,” he said. “Then, we will see whether they meet for the third round of fumigation. And then we will schedule regular fumigation.”

Mayor Mafume also hinted that the outbreak could have been accelerated by the second-hand clothing trade. “The problem might also be linked to the sale of second-hand clothes. If they were already infested, that’s another way these bugs could have spread,” he said.

As fumigation continues, many Harare residents remain on edge, hoping the efforts will eventually rid their homes of the persistent pests.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...