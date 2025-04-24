US$26,000 Global Support Brings Home Zim Student Who Died In China

Spread the love

By Diplomatic Correspondent- The family of Shamiso Althea Gozho, a 24-year-old Zimbabwean student who died in China after a long battle with cancer, says they are nearing the completion of the repatriation process to bring her remains back home.

Althea, who was pursuing a Master’s Degree in Information Technology, passed away on April 20.

Her death sparked a heartfelt wave of support across continents as her family appealed for help to raise the US$26,000 needed to return her body to Zimbabwe for burial at their home in Nyabira.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported us to bring Althea home. The donations have been coming in, and we are almost at the target,” said Rachel Gozho, the family spokesperson, in an interview with H-Metro.

She added that they are now waiting on final paperwork from the Zimbabwean Embassy in China, which is expected to be processed within five working days before Chinese authorities approve the repatriation.

“We want to express our gratitude to everyone who contributed—here in Zimbabwe, in South Africa, and across the world,” said Rachel.

The family hopes Althea’s body will arrive this weekend, with burial likely to take place next week.

Friends and relatives have remembered Althea as a warm-hearted, driven, and compassionate young woman whose dreams were tragically cut short.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...