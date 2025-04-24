Warriors Defender Chicksen Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Sports Correspondent

Former Notts County and Zimbabwe defender Adam Chicksen has suffered a serious knee injury while on loan at Woking FC. The English National League side confirmed that Chicksen ruptured his ACL and MCL during a match against Aldershot Town.

Chicksen, who joined Woking on loan in October last year, made 34 appearances for the team before the injury. He has now returned to his parent club, Notts County, for treatment.

The severity of the injury will likely keep Chicksen sidelined for an extended period, and the defender faces a long and challenging road to recovery.

