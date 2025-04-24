Why Shoot An Innocent Elephant Involved In Accident Near Victoria Falls?

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe – April 24, 2025

One person has died and five others were injured in a harrowing road accident involving a silver Toyota Isis and a sub-adult female elephant on Kazungula Road, roughly 40 kilometers from Victoria Falls City. The collision occurred Wednesday evening after the driver, unaware of the hazard ahead, attempted to overtake a stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights.

According to initial reports, the stationary vehicle had stopped to avoid colliding with the elephant. However, the overtaking Toyota Isis struck the animal directly, resulting in the elephant landing atop the vehicle. The force of the crash propelled the car approximately 100 meters into the bush, with all six occupants trapped inside.

Images from the scene are deeply disturbing.

In one photo, the body of the elephant lies crumpled over the rear half of the Toyota Isis, its tusks visible and trunk hanging limply. Debris from the vehicle—broken lights, metal panels, and shattered parts—litters the grass beside the car. The rear of the vehicle is heavily deformed under the massive weight of the elephant.

In a separate frame from what appears to be a video or sequence of stills, several armed individuals, possibly wildlife officers, can be seen standing beside the vehicle. One appears to be pointing a flashlight while another holds what resembles a rifle. The elephant’s legs are upright, suggesting it died in a supine position atop the vehicle.

Authorities stated the elephant was euthanised to allow for the recovery of the deceased passenger from the vehicle wreckage. However, the images raise pressing questions: Was the animal still alive at the time of the response? Could non-lethal alternatives, such as tranquilisation, have been used instead?

Wildlife experts and conservationists are calling for transparency and a full incident report to explain the decisions made on the scene.

The victim, who was seated in the front of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. The other five passengers were transported to hospital with varying injuries.

The area of the crash is a well-known wildlife corridor, yet is reportedly lacking in sufficient warning signage, fencing, or lighting to mitigate such tragic encounters.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the individuals involved. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

