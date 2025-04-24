Zanu PF Threatens Church Leader Over National Shutdown Remarks

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The ruling Zanu PF party has come under fire after some of its supporters threatened a Zimbabwean church leader for commenting on calls for a national shutdown.

Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga, a well-known religious figure, found himself in the crosshairs after posting a brief message on social media that read: “Gara mumba dzikama, tucha, tucha” — loosely translated as “Stay indoors, stay calm.”

His statement was interpreted by Zanu PF loyalists as supportive of political activist and war veteran Blessed Geza, who recently called for a two-day national shutdown to pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

In response, Zanu PF youth supporters issued veiled threats via Facebook on Thursday, stating: “Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga, nguva yatava iyi takuda kuziva who is with us and who is not with us. Imi muri kwa Geza hant. Pindurai tizivane kuitira tikazosangana toziva kuti aiwa ava ndeva Geza.”

(“Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga, the time has come for us to know who stands with us and who doesn’t. You’re with Geza, right? Respond so we know where you stand when we meet.”)

The post has sparked concern among civil society and human rights advocates, who say the threats are part of a broader pattern of repression.

“Threatening a church leader for simply expressing himself shows how far the ruling party is willing to go to silence dissent,” said a human rights activist who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s both sad and pathetic that the regime continues to intimidate citizens who hold different views.”

Geza’s national shutdown call has gained traction online, though it remains unclear how much support it will garner on the ground amid growing political tensions and a shrinking space for public protest.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...