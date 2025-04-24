ZESA Apologises Switching Off VP Chiwenga

By Business Reporter – The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has issued an apology to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga following a mysterious power outage that disrupted his keynote address at the 2025 Zimbabwe International Business Conference (IBC) on Wednesday.

The sudden blackout, which occurred just moments before Chiwenga was set to speak, cast a shadow over one of the country’s most prestigious economic gatherings — and ignited speculation of possible political sabotage.

As Chiwenga stepped up to deliver his highly anticipated speech at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, the auditorium was abruptly plunged into darkness.

Though brief, the outage disrupted proceedings and stirred murmurs among delegates, especially given the timing and Chiwenga’s increasingly prominent role in national affairs.

Held under the theme “Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe’s Economic Resurgence,” this year’s IBC convened top policymakers, industry leaders, and international investors.

Chiwenga was expected to headline discussions on trade, industrial revival, and technological innovation — but found himself, quite literally, cut off.

In a swift response, both ZETDC and ZITF management issued a joint apology, blaming the blackout on an “unexpected fault on the power line” and a simultaneous failure of the backup generator.

SPECIAL APOLOGY FROM THE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

“The outage earlier was due to an unexpected fault on the power line feeding the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES). Unfortunately, the conference backup generator — which had been running since morning — also developed a technical fault,” the statement read.

Technicians, the statement added, restored power “as quickly as possible” and pledged to fast-track the solarisation of ZITF venues as part of the broader ZICES smart city transformation.

Despite the glitch, Chiwenga eventually delivered his address, urging unity, resilience, and decisive leadership in reviving the economy.

His remarks — and his composed handling of the disruption — reinforced his growing reputation as a stabilising force on Zimbabwe’s national stage.

Welcoming delegates, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube hailed Chiwenga’s presence as a powerful endorsement of the city’s reindustrialisation ambitions.

“This conference symbolises our collective push to transform Zimbabwe into an industrial powerhouse,” Ncube said. “The Vice President’s presence underscores government’s serious commitment to positioning Bulawayo at the centre of Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.”

The 2025 IBC also saw major announcements.

ZITF Company Chairperson Busisa Moyo revealed a private sector pledge of US$12 million to construct a shopping mall, two luxury hotels, and a 5,000-seater conference centre — a cornerstone of the ZICES transformation strategy.

Moyo credited Chiwenga’s leadership for galvanising investor confidence.

“Vice President Chiwenga has demonstrated that economic resilience demands a bold, coordinated strategy. This conference reflects that vision,” Moyo said.

Observers note that Chiwenga’s rising visibility across national platforms — from military events to economic summits — signals a growing influence within ZANU-PF and beyond.

His deepening involvement in industrial policy, a key pillar of economic recovery, has solidified his image as a hands-on technocrat with potential presidential ambitions.

Speaking at the event, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) CEO Sekai Kuvarika stressed the urgency of revamping manufacturing and praised the forum’s high-level engagement.

“Obstacles are not the problem. What matters is how consistently and effectively a country addresses them,” Kuvarika said. “This conference, under the Vice President’s guidance, offers a credible path forward.”

While the official explanation points to a technical fault, whispers of sabotage continue to linger — a reminder that in Zimbabwean politics, symbolism often speaks louder than electricity.

