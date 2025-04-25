Kwekwe United Seek Strategic Partnership

By Sports Correspondent

Kwekwe United, struggling in the Premier Soccer League, are eager to secure a strategic partnership to ensure their survival.

Team owner Phil Makekera expressed openness to potential partners, stating, “We’re willing to collaborate with anyone interested in joining us, whether through shareholding or sponsorship.”

Makekera highlighted the club’s diverse needs, saying, “Help doesn’t have to be financial; we also require essentials like fuel.

We have our team bus, but we need support to keep it running.” He emphasized the club’s desire for progress, inviting anyone willing to contribute to join them.

