Minister Chadzamira Faces Backlash Over Trade Fair Visit

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

MASVINGO — Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, is under fire for attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo while his home province battles a worsening crisis marked by unemployment, poor infrastructure, and critical shortages in the health sector.

On Thursday morning, Chadzamira was seen touring the ZANU-PF exhibition stand at the ZITF, engaging with party departments and praising exhibitors for what he called “impressive innovation.” His visit was positioned as part of the government’s push to promote Zimbabwe’s “open for business” agenda.

However, his presence in Bulawayo has drawn sharp criticism from observers and local residents who say the Minister is ignoring pressing issues back home.

“It’s a case of misplaced priorities,” said a Masvingo-based civic activist who preferred to remain anonymous. “We have clinics with no medication, roads that are death traps, and thousands of youths without jobs, yet our Provincial Minister finds it more important to take selfies at an exhibition stand.”

Many argue that while economic promotion is important, leadership should be rooted in addressing local challenges before seeking international investment.

“He should fix Masvingo before promoting investment to outsiders,” said a vendor in Mucheke. “Who wants to invest in a province where roads are impassable and hospitals can’t even treat minor injuries?”

Chadzamira, who has remained silent on the criticism so far, lauded the ZITF as “a powerful platform to showcase the country’s economic vision and achievements.”

But for some Masvingo residents, that vision feels like a distant dream.

“What achievements is he talking about?” asked a teacher in Zaka. “The only thing that’s functioning in Masvingo is political rhetoric.”

As the 65th edition of the ZITF continues to attract both local and international businesses, the backlash at home highlights the growing disconnect between state officials and the day-to-day realities of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...