Shutdown Continues, Declares Geza

By A Correspondent

HARARE — War veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, known to his followers as Comrade Bombshell, has vowed that the national shutdown will continue, claiming it has already sent a powerful message to the Zimbabwean government and security forces.

In a statement released Thursday evening marking the third day of the shutdown, Geza declared the action a “historic success” and insisted that momentum is building toward the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power.

“Today is day three of our historic shutdown, which so far has been a success,” Geza said.

“We have demonstrated to the Mnangagwa regime that enough is enough. The message was clear and has reached home.”

Geza alleges the shutdown was necessary due to President Mnangagwa’s failure in governance, citing mental unfitness to lead and presiding over what he called “monumental corruption” that has crippled the country’s public services.

“Mnangagwa is now mentally unfit to govern the country,” Geza stated. “He has destroyed the delivery of social services through rampant corruption. The entire system is broken.”

He assured supporters that “something is being done right now to ensure that Mnangagwa goes,” suggesting that both civilians and sympathetic elements within the security forces are aligned in pushing for change. “Action is being taken,” he added. “Things are happening as we speak.”

Responding to images of people moving around in city centers, Geza dismissed them as staged attempts by the state to undermine the impact of the stay-away protest. “Some were bused from far and beyond to give the impression that the stay-away has failed,” he said. “Don’t be discouraged—mentally and emotionally, the nation is on shutdown.”

He also accused the government of manipulating public perception. “Mnangagwa sent buses to places like Muzarabani and Zvishavane to fill the towns and deceive the nation into thinking everything is normal,” he claimed.

Geza emphasized that the shutdown was intended to be peaceful. “We never called for violence,” he said. “The Mnangagwas sent their people to commit acts of violence so they could blame us. We distance ourselves from those acts.”

He expressed dismay at reports linking figures like former CCC MP Amos Chibaya to the shutdown planning. “We never sent them to do any organizing of the shutdown. We are shocked where they are getting that.”

Calling for continued unity and resilience, Geza urged the public to stay the course. “The Mnangagwas and their Zviganandas are going soon. Remain in shutdown mode. Emotionally, mentally, and physically, we are already there.”

He ended by promising to keep Zimbabweans informed: “I shall continue to speak with you. I will update you on the progress of our shutdown. Remain strong, family of Zimbabwe.”

The government has yet to issue a formal response to Geza’s renewed call for continued shutdown action.

