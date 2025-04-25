Troubled Mnangagwa Mourns Pope Francis

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, calling the late pontiff “a devoted servant of God” whose influence reached far beyond the Catholic Church.

In an official condolence message sent on Tuesday, April 22, to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Acting Head of the Vatican, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to the 88-year-old Pope’s spiritual leadership and global impact.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I extend, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, as well as on my own behalf, our most sincere and deepest condolences on the passing of The Holy Father, His Holiness Pope Francis,” Mnangagwa wrote.

He reflected on the Pope’s legacy, describing him as a beacon of hope and faith: “His voice, that resonated within and beyond the hallowed walls of the Vatican, shall forever remain an embodiment of his spirit of grace, moral leadership and theological insight.”

Mnangagwa emphasized the Pope’s enduring impact on global spirituality: “The world reflects, with reverence, on the life and legacy of a man who dedicated himself wholly to the service of God and humanity.”

President Mnangagwa concluded his message with a prayer for comfort to the global Catholic community, saying, “May Almighty God grant eternal rest to his soul and give the entire Catholic family strength and comfort to overcome this loss.”

Pope Francis passed away on Monday morning, April 21, at the Vatican in Rome, Italy. He was 88. His funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 AM on Saturday, April 26, in St. Peter’s Square. According to his final wishes, he will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome.

