Varakashi Defend Notorious Boys DzaMudhara Over Persecution Of Opposition Supporters

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Varakashi have vowed to defend perpetrators of acts of terror across the country.

Varakashi claim the notorious group Boys DzaMudhara is patriotic and loyal to the national cause…

Varakashi Defend Boys DzaMudhara over persecution of opposition members…



In a statement on Friday Zanu PF Varakashi vowed to defend those accused of perpetrating acts of terror pic.twitter.com/eOjEeW2h5G — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 25, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...