Will Mnangagwa’s Anti-Corruption Commission Arrest Corruption?

By Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption takes another step forward with the swearing-in of key commissioners.

But will the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Defence Forces Service Commission (DFSC) truly deliver?

The ZACC team, comprising Shelton Dube, Chido Madiwa, Zalerah Hazvineyi Makari, Obson Matunja, Betty Wenjere, Patrick Tendai Mukorera, Kindness Paradza, and Meme Rumbidzai Zvimba, faces skepticism.

Can they tackle corruption without fear or favor? The DFSC, consisting of Charles Cleophas Murongazvombo, Mevis Gonde, Okay Mabhena, Peddie Mugoba, Patricia Sarah Bwerinofa, and Chipo Sheila Rose Mahere, also has a crucial role.

Past experiences raise doubts. Will these commissions be mere window dressing or genuine guardians of good governance?

Can they withstand political pressure and prioritize accountability? Only time will tell if ZACC and DFSC are more than just symbolic gestures.

