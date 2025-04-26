Enough is Enough: COSATU , ANC Youth League Slam SABC Over Abuse of Workers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

POLOKWANE — Tensions are escalating as COSATU and the ANC Youth League in Limpopo prepare to march to the SABC offices in Polokwane this Friday to deliver a memorandum of demands, condemning what they describe as ongoing mistreatment of workers and union leaders at the public broadcaster.

The protest follows the dismissal of three union representatives who, according to COSATU, were axed for standing up for workers’ rights and demanding long-overdue salary increases. The federation has also raised concerns about deteriorating working conditions at the SABC’s Polokwane premises.

“Our members are working in shameful conditions—no functioning escalators, foul smells in the hallways, and buildings that are falling apart,” said COSATU Provincial Secretary Hangwani Mashau. “But the worst part is the fear. People are scared to speak out because they know they’ll be fired.”

Mashau didn’t mince words about what COSATU believes is a culture of intimidation at the broadcaster. “We have managers who fire people for nothing. At SABC, you either keep quiet or you’re shown the door,” he said. “Even cases of sexual harassment go unreported because workers are terrified. This cannot continue. If the SABC doesn’t act, COSATU will shut it down.”

The ANC Youth League is also voicing its outrage, demanding the reinstatement of radio personality Lenny-T, who was allegedly removed from the airwaves without any explanation, despite having a signed contract.

“You can’t just remove someone who signed a contract and expect us to stay silent,” said ANCYL Secretary Phineas Sebola. “Firing three union leaders for demanding fair treatment is unacceptable. We will continue to protest until justice is served and Lenny-T is brought back.”

The mass demonstration is expected to draw over a thousand supporters, including loyal listeners of Thobela FM. The march is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM at the SABC offices in Polokwane.

Organizers say this is just the beginning of what could become a broader campaign to hold the national broadcaster accountable for what they describe as systemic abuse of power and disregard for workers’ rights.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...