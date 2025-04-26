Furore As Farai Jere Shields Under Fire Chitembwe

By Sports Correspondent

Tensions are running high in the green half of Harare, as CAPS United continues to struggle on the pitch, but instead of addressing the most glaring issues, club owner Farai Jere has once again chosen to deflect blame—this time by firing long-serving team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya.

While many fans and observers agree that head coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s tactics are at the heart of the team’s decline, Jere seems unwilling to even entertain that possibility. Instead, his recent actions suggest a pattern of scapegoating others in an attempt to protect Chitembwe at all costs.

This isn’t the first time Jere has taken such a route. In previous seasons, he removed then-CEO Charlie Jones in a move many saw as an effort to shift focus away from the club’s poor on-field performances. Now, the dismissal of Chinogwenya has sparked further outrage, with critics pointing out that administrative reshuffles won’t fix tactical failings.

“Any normal thinking person can see CAPS’ problems are on the technical bench, not in the office,” one insider close to the club remarked.

It’s Jere’s unwavering loyalty to Chitembwe that is raising the most eyebrows. Despite mounting criticism and a string of disappointing results, the former CAPS midfielder remains untouched, shielded by an owner who seems to believe the coach can do no wrong.

This approach is now being seen as the root of the chaos at CAPS United. Rather than addressing coaching issues head-on, Jere’s defensive stance and his tendency to protect Chitembwe at all costs are widening rifts within the club and frustrating the fanbase.

In the end, the furore surrounding CAPS is no longer just about poor results—it’s about leadership decisions that appear more concerned with preserving personal loyalties than steering the team back to success.

