Insecure Mnangagwa Ropes Own Son Into Close Protection Unit

By A Correspondent

Amid growing concerns over dissent within the ruling party and increasing public dissatisfaction, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly brought his son, Major Sean Mnangagwa, into the elite Close Protection Unit—raising eyebrows and fueling speculation about the president’s deepening insecurity.

Sources within the security establishment suggest that the move was triggered by Mnangagwa’s growing mistrust of his traditional security apparatus, with the president allegedly seeking greater control and assurance by surrounding himself with trusted family members.

“The President is paranoid. He no longer trusts anyone, not even his long-serving security aides. Putting his son in that position is not about merit—it’s about control,” said a former intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The development comes as political tensions rise, with cracks appearing even within the ruling Zanu PF party. War veteran Blessed Geza openly called for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of being incapacitated and allowing rampant looting by his inner circle.

“Mnangagwa must step down. He has failed. The country is bleeding, and he continues to shield corrupt cronies who are looting state resources while the rest of us suffer,” Geza said in a scathing statement.

In a contrasting tone, Zanu PF-aligned youths took to social media to praise Major Sean Mnangagwa after he appeared on the ground during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (#ZITF), showcasing what they described as humility and discipline.

“#ZITF special moments: Major Sean Mnangagwa on the ground leading by example. Clearly he is well raised. Vari vamwe vachiti ndiri mwana washefu handingawonekwi ndichimhanya pasi netsoka. Kudos to Baba naAmai vakarera,” read a post from party youth supporters.

Critics, however, see this praise as part of a broader attempt to sanitise what many view as dynastic politics and a dangerous centralisation of power.

“The optics are clear—this is a frightened leader tightening his grip through bloodlines. It’s no longer about the country; it’s about survival,” a political analyst said.

As pressure mounts both inside and outside the party, the decision to rope in his son adds another layer to an increasingly volatile political atmosphere in Zimbabwe. Whether this move will strengthen Mnangagwa’s hold on power or further alienate him from the public remains to be seen.

