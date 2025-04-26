Mnangagwa Is Not Paying Us: South Africans Chase Pregnant Zimbabwean Woman Out Hospital

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

In a stark reminder of the dire state of Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, a pregnant young Zimbabwean woman was recently thrown out of a South African hospital, with staff reportedly telling her: “Go and fix your problems with Mnangagwa.”

The incident, which occurred at Kalafong Hospital in South Africa, has sparked outrage online.

The woman, who had allegedly tried to access maternity care without proper documentation, was humiliated and ordered to leave. A video shows her carrying her bag, visibly distressed, as she begins the journey back to Zimbabwe — a country where many hospitals are crippled by medicine shortages and underfunding.

The situation has reignited debates about the collapse of Zimbabwe’s public health sector and the growing trend of citizens seeking basic medical care across the border.

Critics say the humiliation faced by the woman is not just an isolated case of xenophobia but a reflection of the broader failure of governance back home.

“This is what happens when leaders neglect their people,” one commenter wrote on social media. “Our hospitals have no drugs, no staff, and no dignity.”

https://x.com/ZimEye/status/1916050734581239831?t=_d-crOYmJOA1sblyD6dd7Q&s=19

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...