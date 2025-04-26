Police Launch Manhunt After Brutal Rape of 94-Year-Old Woman in Nyamapanda

Nyamapanda, Zimbabwe – April 26, 2025 —

Police in Nyamapanda, Mashonaland East Province, have launched an intense manhunt for two unidentified men who brutally raped a 94-year-old woman in a horrific attack that has shocked the nation.

The assault occurred on the night of April 20, 2025, while the elderly woman was sleeping alone in her home. According to Deputy Police Spokesperson for Mashonaland East, Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere, the victim had secured her door with a stick before going to bed. However, shortly afterwards, two suspects forced their way into the house.

Assistant Inspector Denhere said the first suspect entered the home and raped the elderly woman while the second man kept watch outside. After the first assault, the second suspect also entered, strangled the victim, and raped her before both men fled into the night.

Despite her injuries and trauma, the victim managed to alert her son, who promptly reported the incident to ZRP Nyamapanda. Police officers swiftly responded, but the suspects had already escaped. Investigations are underway.

Condemning the attack, Asst Insp Denhere said, “This is a shameful incident that goes against our morals and cultural values.” He urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, emphasising the community’s role in protecting vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly and people living with disabilities.

Meanwhile, in a related development, unconfirmed reports from Hwedza suggest that at least four women living alone have been attacked and raped by an unknown assailant during nighttime hours. Although authorities have not officially verified the reports, the pattern has raised serious concerns among residents and police.

Authorities are urging communities across Mashonaland East to stay vigilant, look out for one another, and report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest police station.

The nation watches closely as the search for the suspects continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact ZRP Nyamapanda or the nearest police station.

