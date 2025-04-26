President ED Appoints Fadzai Mahere’s Aunt Into Notorious Military-Zvigananda-Commission To Destroy Blessed Geza

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Analysis | ZimEye | President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the week appointed his Justice Malaba plant-Fadzayi Mahere’s aunt, Rose, into a military commission that’s expected to shove off anti corruption activist Blessed Geza’s movement.



The development is more confirmation of an investigation showing how Fadzayi Mahere, her father and her aunt are all notorious Mnangagwa agents since 2005, and the latest deployments include a recent fake-defamation-court award Fadzayi was granted against the president’s advisor in order to deceive the opposition voter-base. (Justice Mafusire passed a proclamation that supports her lie that she was never assisted by ZANU PF into the University of Zimbabwe).

Mnangagwa needs Fadzayi Mahere to deceive opposition voters as their hero alternative to Nelson Chamisa and Blessed Geza. Her father Stephen is a notorious ZANU PF activist responsible for torturing opposition teachers since 2005, and was once fired by the late President Robert Mugabe from an Education Ministry portfolio after being exposed by David Coltart in 2012.

Fadzayi is a Luke-Malaba-plant to neutralise both Chamisa and Geza as a fake hero.

This time, Fadzayi Mahere’s aunt, Rose, is the one chosen by Mnangagwa for a Defence Forces Commission job in a move falling within days of the President firing army commander Anselem Sanyatwe, who’s been re-deployed to head the same “Sports portfolio” ministry that Stephen Mahere once led as Permanent Secretary. In this skillful plot, Mnangagwa is putting the Mahere family into position to grab back both military power and the opposition masses.

The Defence Forces Service Commission comprises in full:

Charles Cleophas Murongazvombo Mevis Gonde Okay Mabhena Peddie Mugoba Patricia Sarah Bwerinofa Chipo Sheila Rose Mahere

During the appointment ceremony at State House

A cartoon showing how Fadzayi Mahere has all this while been a plant of Mnangagwa to neutralise the opposition as a sponsored Luke Malaba agent promoted through her fake defamation case she was assisted to deceive voters so she appears like she has defeated Mnangagwa’s advisor Petina Gappah

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...