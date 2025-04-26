School Principal Under Fire For Abusing Learners

By A Correspondent

HAMMANSKRAAL — The principal of Madisong High School is at the center of a storm after being accused of physically assaulting multiple students, prompting the Gauteng Department of Education to launch a formal investigation.

The department confirmed receiving several disturbing complaints from concerned parents and learners alleging that the principal used excessive force against pupils. One of the incidents reportedly left a learner visibly bruised, with photos of the injuries now circulating as evidence of the alleged abuse.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” said a spokesperson for the department. “No learner should be subjected to violence, especially not at the hands of someone entrusted with their education and safety.”

In addition to the internal inquiry, the department has urged parents to report the matter to the police to ensure a criminal investigation can proceed alongside the departmental probe.

As the investigation unfolds, the school community remains tense, with parents demanding accountability and justice for the affected learners. The department has assured the public that appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

