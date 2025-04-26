JUST IN: Wiwa Blocked From Visiting Jailed Journalist Blessed Mhlanga

By James Gwati — The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has reportedly barred former St. Mary’s MP Job Sikhala from visiting jailed AMH journalist Blessed Mhlanga at Harare Remand Prison.

Mhlanga was arrested two months ago after covering a story about war veteran Blessed Geza, who has publicly called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

Posting on social media Saturday, Sikhala said:

“The regime has refused to allow me to visit the incarcerated people’s journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, at Harare Remand Prison this morning. The officer in charge, Superintendent Shuureki, informed me that he had received orders from Commissioner-General of Prisons Moses Chihobvu not to permit the visit.”

Sikhala said he was accompanied by NDWG Northern Region Facilitator Dr. Wurayayi Zembe, Tauya Chinama, Isaya Ndawana, and AMH Deputy Editor Tangai Chipangura.

“A free, democratic society does not behave the way we see happening in Zimbabwe today,” Sikhala added.

