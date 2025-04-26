Varakashi Leader Gets Hefty Reward From Chinese Community

By A Correspondent

In a move that has raised both eyebrows and questions over foreign influence in domestic politics, Varakashi4ED national chairperson Gody Nkata was on Friday gifted a full suite of farming equipment by members of the Chinese community in Zimbabwe, reportedly in recognition of his pro-government online activism.

The donation includes a brand new tractor, a 4-row planter, a 3-dish plough, a disc harrow, a trailer, a quadbike, and a trailerbike. Supporters of the ruling Zanu PF party were quick to celebrate the development online, hailing it as a reward for loyalty and dedication to the party’s digital propaganda machinery.

“Congratulations Varakashi4ED National Chairman Cde Gody Nkatha for being awarded a brand new Tractor… from the Chinese Community.

This generous gift serves as a token of appreciation for his exemplary social media efforts,” read a post from Zanu PF youth supporters.

They went on to praise Nkata for his role in “coordinating, guiding, and uniting the Varakashi4ED Cyber Team in their mission to defend the ZANU PF party, promote Government policies, and highlight President Mnangagwa’s transformative policies.”

However, political analysts have been quick to interpret the gesture as payment for partisan loyalty, with some saying the reward is less about agriculture and more about political messaging.

“This is not just a tractor. It’s a reward for digital warfare against the opposition and a pat on the back for sanitising the regime’s image online,” said political analyst Tendai Mugabe. “The fact that it’s coming from the Chinese community raises serious questions about the role of foreign players in domestic political campaigns.”

Nkata has been a prominent figure in Varakashi4ED, a Zanu PF-aligned online movement that aggressively defends the ruling party while attacking opposition figures and critics. His online presence has made him both a hero to Zanu PF supporters and a controversial figure among civil society and human rights groups.

“This shows how the regime values propaganda more than policy. Rewarding someone for trolling opposition leaders while the economy burns is a slap in the face to suffering citizens,” said an opposition supporter who asked to remain anonymous.

The Chinese embassy has yet to comment on the donation, but the optics have stirred debate about transparency and influence. Critics argue that the gift may set a precedent for rewarding politically charged content, deepening the divide between ruling party loyalists and the broader public.

As Zimbabwe continues its fragile engagement and re-engagement drive with global partners, the use of foreign-backed gifts to reward digital loyalty may complicate the narrative of sovereignty and self-determination that Zanu PF has long promoted.

