Double National Heroes Burial For State Sponsored Murderers

By Munacho Gwamanda- The late Brigadier General (Retired) Victor Rungani and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss Walter Basopo, both linked to brutal acts of political violence, will be buried on Wednesday at the National Heroes Acre.

Home Affairs Secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi said consultations with both families were held yesterday, resulting in an agreement on the provisional burial date.

Brig-Gen Rungani and Basopo both died on Tuesday. President Emmerson Mnangagwa conferred national hero status on the pair on Friday.

Rungani, 76, died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare, while Basopo, 66, passed away at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.

Rungani is remembered for leading a reign of terror in Mashonaland East during the bloody 2008 presidential run-off election.

Basopo, meanwhile, is implicated in the 2015 abduction and disappearance of journalist and political activist Itai Dzamara — a case that remains unresolved to this day.

