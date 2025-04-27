Tsikidzi Outbreak Exposes Government Incompetence

By A Correspondent

Harare is grappling with a severe bed bug infestation, sparking widespread concern among residents and stakeholders. The pests, known as “tsikidzi,” have infested numerous households, prompting calls for urgent intervention from city officials and health experts.

The outbreak, first reported in Mbare’s rundown flats, has spread to other high-density suburbs, including Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, and Budiriro. Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume attributes the infestation to the second-hand clothing trade, suggesting that infested clothes may have brought the pests into the city.

“We urge the City of Harare Health Department to take serious action,” said Wisbon Malaya, Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Association. Malaya recommends training residents on homemade fumigation methods and advising informal traders to avoid selling potentially infested products.

Reuben Akili, director of the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), highlighted the need for proactive measures to address the squalid living conditions in Mbare. “The City of Harare must adhere to the court order and provide necessary services to the 59 blocks of flats,” Akili emphasized.

Residents are growing increasingly alarmed as the infestation worsens.

Without prompt action from city authorities, the pests may continue to spread, exacerbating the dire living conditions in affected areas.

