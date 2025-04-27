We Are Not Going Anywhere, Mnangagwa Aide Declares As Nation Burns

By A Correspondent

In a bold statement on Saturday, Taurai Kandishaya, a prominent official within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, declared that the party is invincible and will continue to rule the nation for the foreseeable future. Kandishaya, who is a member of the Zanu PF Youth League, made the assertion with great confidence, claiming that the party’s grip on power is unshakable.

“The truth is: ZANU PF is ruling and will continue ruling; we invested in this thing of POWER,” Kandishaya boasted, clearly affirming the party’s position in Zimbabwe’s political landscape. His remarks were not only a reflection of Zanu PF’s self-assuredness but also a display of the party’s long-standing belief in its dominance.

However, the statement was met with resistance from opposition voices. Stephen Chuma, the former spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Youth Assembly, sharply disagreed with Kandishaya’s sentiment. Chuma countered, emphasizing that Zanu PF’s control does not equate to ownership of the country itself.

“Zanu PF is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Zanu PF. Zanu PF does not have the country’s title deeds,” Chuma said, highlighting the distinction between the ruling party and the nation it governs. His remarks suggested that, while Zanu PF may hold power, it does not have an inherent claim over the country or its people.

The exchange between the Zanu PF Youth League official and Chuma underscores the growing tension between the ruling party and opposition groups, with both sides firmly entrenched in their respective views on Zimbabwe’s future political direction.

