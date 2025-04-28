“Billionaire Without a Bar of Soap? – Wicknell Chivayo’s Bizarre Display at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair”

War veterans presented evidence that State House has been vacated, it’s now occupied by Convicted Procurement Thugs. Story in link below https://t.co/Hn8KhXSFAx pic.twitter.com/o92KQfL5DU — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 28, 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye At an event meant to showcase Zimbabwe’s best and brightest business prospects, it was ironically not innovation or enterprise that stole the show, but embarrassment.

Wicknell Chivayo — the controversial mogul under investigation by South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre for laundering over R1 billion in public funds — became an unexpected exhibit himself at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. Cameras caught Chivayo, despite his self-proclaimed billionaire status, repeatedly scratching inside his trousers in full view of diplomats, businesspeople, and state officials.

With all the wealth Chivayo has been flaunting on social media — fleets of luxury cars, designer clothes, and million-dollar deals — the public was left asking: could he not afford a simple bar of soap? Or is it that no amount of ill-gotten money can mask deeper personal neglect?

The images quickly went viral, turning what should have been a presidential showcase of Zimbabwean business prowess into a spectacle of ridicule. The man who once promised to build solar plants, deliver elections materials, and pave roads with $627 million contracts now couldn’t even maintain basic hygiene while in the president’s official entourage.





As one observer put it: “Chivayo was not just scratching an itch — he was scratching away whatever little credibility this event had left.”

In a gathering meant to symbolize integrity and progress, Chivayo’s antics became a metaphor for a nation where opulence is hollow, and dirty secrets lurk just beneath the surface — sometimes, quite literally.- ZimEye

