Conditions For Growing Mbanje In Zimbabwe…

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s government has introduced tough regulations and high financial barriers for those seeking to cultivate cannabis—commonly known as “mbanje”—for medicinal or scientific purposes.

Despite the country’s legalization of cannabis production for approved medical use, the substance remains classified as a dangerous drug under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Unlicensed possession or use can lead to severe penalties, including prison sentences of up to 10 years and substantial fines.

“All cannabis-related activities remain heavily restricted outside the licensed medical framework,” a senior official from the Ministry of Health said.

Those looking to enter the cannabis cultivation sector must first obtain a government-issued license.

According to the updated requirements, applicants—either individuals or companies—must submit a detailed site plan demonstrating compliance with regulatory standards.

“A cultivation license is only granted after a rigorous vetting process,” the official explained. “We assess land suitability, security infrastructure, and the applicant’s capacity to operate within the legal framework.”

The initial licensing fee is pegged at approximately $40,000, with an additional $15,000 annual renewal fee. Research licenses carry a $5,000 fee, while renewals cost $20,000 for standard operations and $2,500 for research projects.

“The costs are prohibitive for the average Zimbabwean,” said an agricultural consultant. “It’s clear that these fees were designed with large-scale, possibly foreign, investors in mind. We risk excluding locals from participating in this emerging industry.”

Critics argue that while regulation is necessary, the financial burden may hinder indigenous participation, undermining one of the core intentions behind legalizing medicinal cannabis—to create economic opportunities for Zimbabweans.

“Instead of empowering local farmers, we’re setting them up to fail,” the consultant added. “Lowering the financial barriers could unlock a multi-million-dollar industry and provide livelihoods to thousands.”

The government, however, maintains that the strict measures are intended to ensure security, quality control, and alignment with international drug laws.

“Zimbabwe must position itself as a credible player in the global medicinal cannabis market,” said the Ministry spokesperson. “That begins with robust oversight.”

As debate continues over the accessibility of cannabis licensing, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and civil society are calling for a review of the framework to create a more inclusive and balanced system.

