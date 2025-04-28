Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Friend Abandons the Sick in Own Constituency

By A Correspondent

Winston Chitando, the Member of Parliament for Gutu Central Constituency and a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has come under fire for failing to meet the health needs of his constituents, particularly those living with chronic conditions.

Despite enjoying a lavish lifestyle, including driving expensive vehicles and benefiting from the privileges of office, Chitando has been criticized for not supporting the elderly and sick in his constituency, many of whom struggle to access basic healthcare.

Chitando’s lack of support became evident after the 2025 elections, when many individuals in his constituency, suffering from chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, were found to be going without essential medication. These conditions require regular treatment, but due to financial constraints, many are unable to afford the necessary drugs, putting their health at serious risk.

Matthew Takaona, the opposition candidate who ran against Chitando for Gutu Central, visited the constituency last week to distribute much-needed medication to the sick in rural villages.

During his visit, Takaona expressed frustration at Chitando’s lack of involvement in addressing the healthcare needs of his constituents.

“People can’t afford medication, and they go without their prescribed tablets for conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes,” Takaona said. “This is creating serious health complications, including strokes, and it’s unacceptable that they are left to suffer without any assistance from their elected representative.”

While Chitando is known for his high-end lifestyle, critics argue that his disregard for the well-being of his constituents stands in stark contrast to his public image. Many residents in Gutu Central feel abandoned by the MP, who has failed to address their healthcare needs, leaving the elderly, in particular, without the essential treatments they require.

Takaona’s efforts to provide medication have been widely appreciated by the local community, with many expressing their disappointment in Chitando’s leadership.

“This is what true leadership looks like. We cannot have leaders who are out of touch with the struggles of the people they are meant to serve. The elderly and sick are being ignored, and this cannot continue,” said a Gutu villager.

The abandonment of the sick and elderly in Gutu Central highlights a broader issue of political leaders prioritizing personal gain over the welfare of their constituents. As the country faces economic hardships, many Zimbabweans are turning to opposition candidates they believe are more in touch with their needs and are committed to making a real difference in their communities.

