Is Carlo Leaving Real Madrid?

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Carlo Ancelotti is set to meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in the coming days to discuss the possibility of leaving the club, a source has informed ESPN.

Although Ancelotti’s contract with Madrid runs until 2026, rumors surrounding his future have persisted throughout the season.

Last week, ESPN reported that discussions had resumed between the Brazilian Football Confederation and Ancelotti’s representatives regarding the potential takeover of the Brazil national team.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...