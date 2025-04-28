Minister Garwe In Land Corruption Scandal

By Munacho Gwamanda- A local Housing cooperative, Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, has approached the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking to nullify the corrupt allocation of land ownership at Arlington Estate by the Local government to Secureit (Pvt) Ltd, a security company linked to cement manufacturer PPC Zimbabwe Limited.

Daniel Garwe is the Local Government Minister.

In the summons issued on April 15, 2025, Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, represented by Nyamupfukudza and Partners, is demanding the cancellation of a February 9, 2024 offer letter issued by the Secretary for Local Government and the subsequent Deed of Transfer No. 6168/2024 issued in favour of Secureit.

The cooperative claims it was legally allocated Subdivision E of Arlington Estate, measuring 530.25 hectares, in 2006 by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

According to the court papers, Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative has been in possession of the land since then and accuses authorities of illegally reallocating portions of the land to third parties without revoking its initial offer letter.

The plaintiff alleges that the third defendant, the Secretary for Local Government, is engaged in “a calculated and well-coordinated plan” to deprive the cooperative of its land by parcelling it out to entities like Secureit, despite existing legal claims and prior court interdicts.

The cooperative further claims that Secureit, with the backing of the Ministry, installed billboards on the land in 2017 asserting ownership, leading to legal challenges.

It was during these proceedings that Secureit produced the contested offer letter and deed of transfer, which Nyikavanhu argues were unlawfully obtained.

Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative seeks an immediate interdiction preventing Secureit from occupying the land and demands that the Sheriff of the High Court evict them if necessary.

The cooperative also wants the Secretary for Local Government barred from offering any part of the land to third parties and seeks costs of the suit on a higher scale from both Secureit and the Ministry.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Efforts to obtain comments from PPC Zimbabwe Limited and Secureit were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

