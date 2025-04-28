Zanu PF Hijacks Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2025 Edition

By A Correspondent

This year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has drawn sharp criticism for what observers are calling the blatant politicisation of a national economic event, after ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera openly framed the trade showcase as a ZANU PF-aligned programme.

In a statement made over the weekend, Mavetera—who also chairs the ZANU PF-affiliated group Young Women 4ED—boldly declared the 2025 ZITF a platform for celebrating the ruling party’s leadership and ideology, raising alarm over the erosion of the fair’s neutrality.

“As the National Chairman of Young Women for Economic Development, I am humbled to have led our dynamic team at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair,” Mavetera said. “It was an incredible platform to showcase the innovation, resilience, and leadership of young women driving economic growth under the vision of His Excellency our President Dr E.D. Mnangagwa.”

Her remarks, laced with political overtones, further emphasized the presence and influence of the First Family at what has historically been a non-partisan event.

“We are grateful to our First Lady Her Excellency Dr A. Mnangagwa for mentoring us to greatness,” she added. “Together, we are building more and more opportunities where young women lead greatly towards Zimbabwe’s development.”

Critics say such statements confirm the transformation of ZITF into a party rally cloaked as an economic platform.

Traditionally known for drawing business leaders, investors, and innovators from across Africa and beyond, this year’s event saw the heavy presence of ZANU PF structures and slogans, overshadowing its core mandate of trade promotion.

